trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Spain calls an end to COVID-19 health crisis and obligatory use of masks in hospitals, pharmacies

by AP - 07/04/23 9:29 AM ET
by AP - 07/04/23 9:29 AM ET
FILE - Catholic worshippers gather during the procession as part of the "Las Carantonas" festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
FILE – Catholic worshippers gather during the procession as part of the “Las Carantonas” festival in Acehuche, southeast Spain, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Spanish government on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government on Tuesday declared an end to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and says people no longer have to wear masks in health and care centers as well as pharmacies.

Over the past two years, Spain has gradually ended the mandatory mask wearing, first in public and then on public transport.

The country has registered 14 million cases and 122,000 deaths from the coronavirus since 2020.

The government approved the measure at a weekly Cabinet meeting. It takes effect once it’s published in the State Gazette in the coming days.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Former Trump press secretary says he showed classified documents to people on ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  5. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  6. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  7. Texas Democrat on rare cancer diagnosis: ‘Wondered how much longer’ he’d ...
  8. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  9. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  10. Military holds enter fifth month as Republicans struggle to appease Tuberville
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy to face a punishing July
  12. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  13. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
  14. US climate data pinpoints Monday as hottest recorded day on Earth
  15. Federal court blocks Florida election law
  16. Post-pandemic surge in evictions spotlights unequal housing crisis
  17. Ohio governor asks Biden to declare a disaster over East Palestine train ...
  18. Democrats’ effort to force gun votes fizzles in House
Load more