trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Taiwan drops indoor mask mandate in restaurants, offices

by The Associated Press - 02/20/23 4:25 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/20/23 4:25 AM ET
People wear face masks as they shop at a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan said Monday, that people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three years into the global pandemic, Taiwan said people no longer have to wear masks at all times indoors though it is still keeping some restrictions in place.

People will still be required to wear masks in places like hospitals and medical institutions as well as on public transit, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center on Monday. Restaurants and offices will no longer require masks.

Schools will see the relaxation of the mask rule in March, as the requirement is being eased in two parts.

Still, on the streets in Taipei, the island’s capital, and in office buildings, many people continued to don a mask. In grocery stores, shoppers still wore face coverings.

In December, Taiwan dropped its outdoor mask mandate, which had required people to wear a mask even while walking on the street.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP impatience grows for DeSantis to make move on Trump
  2. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  3. Democrats grapple with how to take on Nikki Haley
  4. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  5. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  6. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  7. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  8. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  9. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  10. Twenty high-paying jobs that don’t require a college degree
  11. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?
  12. Biden makes surprise trip to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky
  13. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  14. China likely to pull back on lethal aid to Russia after US warning: retired ...
  15. Zelensky says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut, ‘but not at any price’
  16. Nuclear inspectors in Iran find uranium enriched to 84-percent purity: reports
  17. Section 230, student debt top divisive Supreme Court agenda
  18. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
Load more

Video

See all Video