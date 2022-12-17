trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Thailand’s king, queen test positive for COVID-19

by The Associated Press - 12/17/22 6:22 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/17/22 6:22 AM ET
Maha Vajiralongkorn, Suthida
FILE – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to supporters after presiding over the opening of a new mass transit station in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov. 14, 2020. Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Rapeephat Sitichailapa, File)

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s king and queen have tested positive for COVID-19, and so far have only mild symptoms, the royal palace said Saturday.

Doctors prescribed treatment for King Maha Vajiralongkorn, 70, and Queen Suthida, 44, and requested them to refrain from duties for a while, the Royal Household Bureau said in a statement.

Their symptoms are “very mild,” the statement said.

Earlier Friday and Thursday, the couple visited Princess Bajrakitiyabha Mahidol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok, where she was admitted after she fell unconscious due to a heart problem on Wednesday.

The number of infections spread by the dominant omicron subvariants has increased in Bangkok and Thailand’s tourist destinations after the country relaxed restrictions that were in place since 2020, according to the Department of Disease Control.

Its records show that 82% of the population, or at least 57 million, have been vaccinated with at least one jab. Of those, 53.5 million people have received a second dose and 32.5 million have received a third jab.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  2. DeSantis tacks further right amid 2024 speculation
  3. Arizona Republican loses election lawsuit in secretary of state race
  4. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  5. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  6. Trump’s digital cards sell out within a day
  7. Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in
  8. McCarthy says 5 GOP opponents have not moved
  9. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  10. Trump blasts polling that shows DeSantis surging: ‘Leading by a lot’ in ...
  11. Jan. 6 committee to vote on at least three criminal referrals targeting ...
  12. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  13. NC Supreme Court strikes down voter ID constitutional amendment
  14. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  15. Kentucky Supreme Court rules state school choice law unconstitutional
  16. Trump sues Pulitzer board for defamation in defending winning Russia collusion ...
  17. US pilot ejects from fighter jet in bizarre crash on Texas runway
  18. Musk lifts suspensions of journalists’ Twitter accounts after poll
Load more

Video

See all Video