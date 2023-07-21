trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says

by HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, Associated Press - 07/21/23 8:38 PM ET
by HANNAH SCHOENBAUM, Associated Press - 07/21/23 8:38 PM ET
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Most of the destruction from a tornado that tore through eastern North Carolina Wednesday and struck a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant affected its storage facility, rather than its medicine production areas, the company said Friday.

The drugmaker’s ability to salvage production equipment and other essential materials could mitigate what experts feared would be a major blow to an already strained system as the United States grapples with existing drug shortages.

“We do not expect there to be any immediate significant impacts on supply given the products are currently at hospitals and in the distribution system,” U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf said Friday.

An EF3 tornado touched down Wednesday near Rocky Mount, ripping the roof off a Pfizer factory responsible for producing nearly 25% of the American pharmaceutical giant’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, according to the drugmaker.

Pfizer said Friday that a warehouse for raw materials, packaging supplies and finished medicines awaiting release had endured most of the damage to its 1.4 million square foot plant. An initial inspection by the company found no major damage to its medicine manufacturing areas, and all 3,200 local employees are safe and accounted for.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said staff are rushing products to nearby sites for storage and identifying sources to rapidly replace raw materials lost in the storm. The drug company says it is also exploring alternative manufacturing locations across its U.S. network to fill gaps in production while the North Carolina site remains closed for repairs.

The FDA’s initial analysis identified fewer than 10 drugs for which Pfizer’s North Carolina plant is the sole source for the U.S. market, Califf said.

The Rocky Mount plant produces anesthesia and many other drugs needed for surgeries but does not make or store Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine or the Comirnaty and Paxlovid treatments. Medications produced at that facility alone account for nearly 8% of all sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals, Pfizer said on its website.

The FDA said it will complete in the coming days a more extensive evaluation of the products that might be affected and the current domestic supply of those medications. “Many weeks’ worth” of the destroyed drugs should be available in Pfizer’s other warehouses, Califf said.

___

Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictments leave him fighting for higher office — and maybe his freedom
  2. Democrats put RFK Jr. on blast in change of strategy
  3. FBI improperly used 702 surveillance powers on US senator
  4. Tyranny of the minority: Liberal law profs urge Biden to defy the courts and ...
  5. Hunter Biden’s attorney files ethics complaint against Marjorie Taylor Greene ...
  6. DeSantis claims White House ‘obsessed with Florida’ after Black history ...
  7. Missouri Supreme Court orders attorney general to let abortion ballot ...
  8. Trump campaign celebrates judge’s ruling on court date for documents case
  9. Here’s why Florida’s inflation is so high
  10. Yellow Corp. fails to pay into pension fund, triggering possible strike
  11. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  12. DOJ special counsel contacts Kemp, former Arizona governor in Jan. 6 ...
  13. Is Zelenskyy’s ‘ungrateful’ act causing him to lose his luster?
  14. Trump’s mixed message on early voting muddles Republican 2024 strategy  
  15. Putin’s purge of allies shows he came closer to being toppled than anyone ...
  16. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  17. How much do you need to be a ‘one-percenter’ in your state?
  18. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
Load more