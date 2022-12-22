trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Uganda gets Ebola vaccine doses for trial on Sudan strain

by RISDEL KASASIRA, Associated Press - 12/22/22 9:32 AM ET
by RISDEL KASASIRA, Associated Press - 12/22/22 9:32 AM ET

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s government says it has received more than 5,000 doses of Ebola vaccines for a clinical trial to assess their protection against the Sudan strain of the virus that caused an outbreak with over 50 deaths.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng told journalists on Thursday that a global expert consultation will be held on Jan. 12 to determine when the trials should start.

That’s a day after the World Health Organization is expected to declare the Uganda outbreak over if no new cases are reported. According to WHO guidelines, an outbreak is declared over if there are no new infections within 42 days.

Uganda has recorded 142 cases including 56 deaths since the Ebola outbreak was announced in September. The Sudan strain of the virus, unlike the Zaire strain that has caused outbreaks in neighboring Congo in recent years, has no proven vaccine.

This outbreak, the first in a decade of the less common Sudan strain, is a chance for clinical trials of the three vaccines donated by the U.S.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute, University of Oxford and Merck.

Uganda’s health minister said participation in the trials will be voluntary, and the vaccines will not be used outside the trials.

She thanked the U.S., British and Canadian governments as well as international agencies like the WHO, the Health Emergency and Preparedness and Response Authority and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations for funding the trial process.

Ebola, which can sometimes manifest as a hemorrhagic fever, spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials. The World Health Organization has said the fatality rate of the current outbreak is about 40%.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
  2. The Gay World War? Inside Putin’s warped reality
  3. Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
  4. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  5. Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
  6. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript details efforts to downplay her Jan. 6 testimony
  7. How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
  8. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  9. Sean Hannity admits in deposition he didn’t believe Trump voter fraud claims
  10. House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows
  11. House passes bill requiring presidential tax audits after revelation Trump ...
  12. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  13. Trump calls spending bill a ‘disaster’: ‘Every single Republican should ...
  14. Journey’s lead guitarist puts bandmate on notice over Trump event performance
  15. 5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
  16. Republican ‘shadow committee’ issues Jan. 6 counter-report
  17. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  18. Marijuana advocates stunned after McConnell opposition dooms banking bill
Load more

Video

See all Video