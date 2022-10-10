trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 10/10/22 11:26 AM ET
by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 10/10/22 11:26 AM ET
This court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court, in Manchester, England, Monday Oct. 10, 2022. Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A hospital neonatal nurse in Britain accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin, a British prosecutor said Monday.

Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with murder in the deaths of five baby boys and two girls, and the attempted murder of five boys and five girls, while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Letby earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Opening her trial at Manchester Crown Court, prosecutor Nick Johnson said beginning in 2015, the hospital saw a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering “serious catastrophic collapses.”

“Babies who had not been unstable at all suddenly deteriorated. Sometimes babies who had been sick, but then been on the mend suddenly deteriorated for no apparent reason,” he told the jury.

He said that when doctors couldn’t find a cause, police were called in and conducted a review that suggested someone in the neonatal unit had poisoned two infant boys with insulin two days after they were born. The two boys’ blood sugar levels dropped to dangerous levels, Johnson said, but both survived after help from medical staff.

Johnson said Letby was on duty when both were poisoned. He added that prosecutors believed the collapses and deaths of all 17 babies were the work of Letby, who he described as a “constant malevolent presence” at the hospital’s neonatal unit when the children collapsed or died.

The first baby allegedly targeted by Letby was a prematurely born boy who was killed at just a day old in June 2015, Johnson said.

The prosecutor alleged that Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the child, and a medical expert said the most likely reason for the baby’s collapse was air administered deliberately “by someone who knew it would cause significant harm.”

Family members of some of Letby’s alleged victims sat in the courtroom, while Letby’s parents were also present.

The trial is expected to last weeks, if not months.

Police launched an investigation into the deaths of a number of babies at the hospital in May 2017. Letby was arrested three times in connection with the deaths before she was charged in November 2020.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  2. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  3. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  4. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  5. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  6. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  7. Here’s what you need to know ...
  8. Trump slams McConnell over lack of ...
  9. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  10. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  11. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  12. California has a terrible labor ...
  13. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  14. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  15. Texas secretary of state: Alex Jones ...
  16. Iran oil workers go on strike
  17. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
  18. New study suggests benefits of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video