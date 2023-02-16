trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

West Virginia drinking water still clear of derailment toxin

by JOHN RABY, Associated Press - 02/16/23 1:20 PM ET
by JOHN RABY, Associated Press - 02/16/23 1:20 PM ET
A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have reiterated that the state’s drinking water remains safe following an Ohio train derailment that led to a toxic plume of chemicals being released.

Chemicals that leaked from the derailment are being monitored as they move down the Ohio River, but they are not affecting the supply of drinking water, officials said during a briefing Thursday.

“We have not had any reports of this substance entering the water supply in any of the affected areas and there are no water advisories being issued at this time,” said state Health Officer Matt Christensen.

About 50 train cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. Vinyl chloride was later released into the air from five of those cars before crews ignited it to get rid of the highly flammable, toxic chemicals in a controlled way, creating a dark plume of smoke.

Residents from nearby neighborhoods in Ohio and Pennsylvania were evacuated because of health risks from the fumes, but have since been allowed to return.

Water samples were collected along the Ohio River on Wednesday from Ravenswood to Parkersburg, West Virginia. Parkersburg is about 170 miles (270 kilometers) southwest of East Palestine. The samples detected butyl acrylate — one of the chemicals from the derailment — at levels below 3 parts per billion, said Scott Mandirola, the deputy cabinet secretary for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Federal guidance for drinking water has limits of 560 parts per billion, Mandirola said.

DEP spokesperson Terry Fletcher said in an email that vinyl chloride is among the compounds being tested for and “no detectable levels have been identified.”

The leading edge of the chemical plume was estimated to be near Point Pleasant and the mouth of the Kanawha River. Mandirola said the influx of water from the Kanawha River should add at least a 25% additional dilution on top of the mitigating effects of Thursday’s rains. The plume is estimated to reach the Huntington area late Friday or early Saturday. Huntington is about 265 miles (426 kilometers) southwest of East Palestine.

“Thus far, there’s no danger to our drinking water,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said.

As a precaution, a utility company on Wednesday temporarily switched its water drinking source for the Huntington area to the Guyandotte River after installing pumping equipment and above-ground water lines.

Officials also said that air monitoring stations in the Northern Panhandle haven’t detected problems with air quality from the derailment.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  5. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  6. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  7. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  8. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  9. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  10. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  11. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  12. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  13. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  14. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  15. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  16. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  17. NYT editors: Paper ‘will not tolerate’ its journalists protesting coverage ...
  18. Trump lawyers try to ban ‘Access Hollywood’ tape from trial
Load more

Video

See all Video