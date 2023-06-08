trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 coordinator, to leave post next week

by AP - 06/08/23 4:21 PM ET
by AP - 06/08/23 4:21 PM ET
FILE - White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. A White House official said Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 coordinator in April 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE – White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week. A White House official said Jha will return to Brown University, where he…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashish Jha, the White House’s point person on the COVID-19 response, will depart from the administration next week.

The White House said Thursday that Jha will return to Brown University, where he had served as the dean of the university’s school of public health before joining the White House as its COVID-19 coordinator in April 2022. His departure comes after the federal government ended its twin national emergencies on the virus earlier this spring.

In a statement announcing Jha’s departure, President Joe Biden said COVID-19 “no longer controls our daily lives.”

“As one of the leading public health experts in America, he has effectively translated and communicated complex scientific challenges into concrete actions that helped save and improve the lives of millions of Americans,” Biden said in the statement announcing Jha’s departure. “I extend my deepest thanks to Ashish and his family. We are a stronger and healthier nation because of his contributions to public service.”

Biden’s first COVID-19 czar was Jeff Zients, now the White House chief of staff.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  2. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  3. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  6. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  7. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  8. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  9. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  10. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  11. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  12. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  13. El Niño officially arrives early: What it means for 2023 weather
  14. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  15. FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General ...
  16. What to watch as Trump, DeSantis, Pence speak at North Carolina GOP convention
  17. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  18. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
Load more

Video

See all Video