AP Health

Cyprus announces first detected monkeypox case

by The Associated Press - 08/02/22 1:02 PM ET

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Cyprus Health Ministry said Tuesday that a 40-year-old man is the east Mediterranean island nation’s first confirmed monkeypox case.

The ministry said the case was detected after the man underwent a laboratory test at the Cypriot capital’s General Hospital. It said the individual has a history of travel abroad and has exhibited “clinical symptoms compatible the monkeypox disease.”

The patient has been admitted to a specially modified ward at Nicosia General Hospital for treatment of monkeypox cases.

