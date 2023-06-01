trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

by JONEL ALECCIA, Associated Press - 06/01/23 10:05 AM ET
by JONEL ALECCIA, Associated Press - 06/01/23 10:05 AM ET
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers, Thursday, June 1, 2023, not to use off-brand versions of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and may not be safe or effective. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
FILE – This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers, Thursday, June 1, 2023, not to use off-brand versions of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy sold online because they might not contain the same ingredients as…

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use off-brand versions of the popular weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy because they might not contain the same ingredients as the prescription products and may not be safe or effective.

Agency officials said this week that they have received reports of problems after patients used versions of semaglutide, the active ingredient in the brand-name medications, which have been compounded, or mixed in pharmacies. Officials didn’t say what the problems were.

The trouble is that those versions, often sold online, contain a version of semaglutide that is used in lab research and has not been approved for use in people.

“Compounded drugs are not FDA-approved, and the agency does not verify the safety or effectiveness of compounded drugs,” the notice said.

Sales of semaglutide products have soared in the past few years after the drug was shown to spur fast and significant weight loss. The drugs manufactured by Novo Nordisk include brands Ozempic and Rybelsus, used to treat diabetes, and Wegovy, approved to treat obesity.

Demand for the medications has outstripped supply. As of May, Ozempic and Wegovy remain on the FDA’s list of drug shortages. When drugs are in short supply, compounding pharmacies are permitted to produce versions of those medications.

Consumers should only use drugs containing semaglutide with a prescription from a licensed health care provider and obtained from a state-licensed pharmacy or other facilities registered with the FDA, the agency said.

__

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  3. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  4. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  5. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  6. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  7. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  8. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  9. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  10. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  11. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  12. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  13. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  14. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  15. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  16. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
  17. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  18. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
Load more

Video

See all Video