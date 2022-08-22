trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

by FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press - 08/22/22 8:41 AM ET
Dead fish float in the shallow waters of the German-Polish border river Oder near Genschmar, eastern Germany, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Huge numbers of dead fish have washed up along the banks of the Oder River between Germany and Poland, sparking warnings of an ecological disaster but no clear answers yet about what the cause could be. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Several substances seem to have contributed to the massive fish die-off in the Oder River that forms much of Germany’s border with Poland, a German official said Monday.

Numerous theories have been floated about the cause of the environmental disaster, but so far none have been conclusive, a spokesman for Germany’s Environment Ministry said. He rejected suggestions from a senior Polish official that Germany was spreading “fake news” about pesticides being behind the environmental disaster.

“The search for the causes of the fish die-off in the Oder still haven’t been completed,” said Andreas Kuebler, the ministry spokesman. “So far we have several organic and inorganic substances that could be responsible.”

“It seems to be a cocktail of chemicals,” he told reporters in Berlin. “According to our information so far, none of these substances alone led to the fish die-off. It must still be assumed that this could be a multi-causal incident.”

Kuebler said a type of algae that normally grows in brackish water and produces a substance toxic to fish may also have played a role in the disaster.

Recent lab results showed a sharp growth of Prymnesium parvum in the Oder that could only have resulted from increased salt levels caused by an “industrial discharge,” he said.

Dead fish in the Oder were first noticed by fishermen in southwestern Poland in late July, but German authorities said they weren’t officially notified by their Polish counterparts until the second week of August. Poland’s government is trying to track down those responsible. Ten tons of dead fish have been removed from the river.

Warsaw lashed out over the weekend, with Environment Minister Anna Moskwa accusing Germany of spreading “fake news” about the levels of pesticides in the river.

“In Poland, the substance is tested and detected below the quantification threshold, that is, it has no effect on fish and other species,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kuebler said Germany was “surprised and a bit saddened” by the claim.

“We never said that the Polish side is responsible for the the use of pesticides (and) that fish died of this,” he said.

In Poland, where more than 100 tons of dead fish have been removed from the river, the prime minister has called the die-off an environmental “catastrophe.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the environment at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The IRS could be on the verge of ...
  2. Herschel Walker blasts climate ...
  3. Trump’s attack on Elaine Chao revs ...
  4. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  5. Judge warns redactions in Trump ...
  6. Trump held more than 300 classified ...
  7. Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ...
  8. Trump accuses ‘crazy’ former ...
  9. Newsom vetoes safe-injection site ...
  10. Judge sets timeline for motions ...
  11. Cardona says Biden administration ...
  12. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  13. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
  14. Why is Ruth’s Chris Steak House ...
  15. Number of Republicans who say they ...
  16. The Mar-a-Lago raid gave Republicans ...
  17. Trump sues to stall FBI probe, asks ...
  18. Larry Summers says White House ...
Load more

Video

See all Video