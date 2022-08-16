trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Gunmen kill 2 policemen escorting polio workers in Pakistan

by The Associated Press - 08/16/22 4:38 AM ET

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen riding on motorcycles opened fire on Tuesday on police escorting a team of polio workers in northwestern Pakistan, killing two policemen, authorities said.

None of the polio workers were harmed, said Mohammad Imran, a local police official. The four polio workers and their police escort were all traveling on motorcycles.

The assailants fled the scene and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Gomal, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The attack came on the second day of Pakistan’s latest anti-polio campaign in the province. Pakistan has registered 14 new polio cases since April, all from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The outbreak has been a blow to the Islamic nation’s efforts to eradicate the disease, which can cause severe paralysis in children.

Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence as Islamic militants often target polio teams and police protecting them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic. In 2021, Pakistan reported only one case, raising hopes it was close to eradicating polio.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Giuliani on being told he’s target ...
  2. Tucker Carlson: Trump ‘obviously’ ...
  3. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  4. Weisselberg to plead guilty in Trump ...
  5. Dodge discontinuing gas-powered ...
  6. Spike in FBI threats unsettles the ...
  7. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  8. Trump attorney: Inventory list from ...
  9. First lady Jill Biden tests positive ...
  10. Liz Cheney approaches likely Wyoming ...
  11. Trump surprises some Republicans with ...
  12. Dog tests positive for monkeypox in ...
  13. Here are Trump’s shifting defenses ...
  14. Trump eyes big prize in taking down ...
  15. Trump has tarnished his ...
  16. The Hill's Morning Report — Trump ...
  17. FDA finalizes rule to make hearing ...
  18. Supreme Court asked to block ruling ...
Load more

Video

See all Video