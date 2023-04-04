trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits

by AP - 04/04/23 6:03 PM ET
by AP - 04/04/23 6:03 PM ET
FILE – A bottle of Johnson’s baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco. Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability. Under…

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

Under a proposal announced Tuesday, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

The $8.9 billion that J&J would transfer to the subsidiary, LTL Management, would be payable over the next 25 years. The amount is up from the $2 billion that the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company set aside in October 2021.

The revised amount is being backed by more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits alleging harm from J&J talcum powder, according to the company.

J&J isn’t admitting any wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, a point that company executive emphasized in a Tuesday statement that maintained the claims “are specious and lack scientific merit.”

But fighting the lawsuits in court would take decades and be expensive, said Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation.

The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

The claims contributed to drop in J&J’s sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020. Last year, J&J announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

J&J’s stock rose 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company’s announcement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  5. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  6. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  7. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  12. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  13. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  16. Don’t use the front passenger seat in these 140K recalled ...
  17. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  18. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
Load more

Video

See all Video