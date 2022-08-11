trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Mask mandates return in New Delhi as COVID-19 cases rise

by The Associated Press - 08/11/22 6:38 AM ET
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus walk through a market in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian capital reintroduced public mask mandates on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country.

The New Delhi government reinstituted a fine of 500 rupees ($6) for anyone caught not wearing a mask or face covering in public.

India’s Health Ministry said 16,299 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours nationwide, with a positivity rate of 4.58%. Nearly 2,150 infections were reported in New Delhi.

On Wednesday, New Delhi reported eight deaths due to the coronavirus, the highest in nearly six months. People in most parts of the country began discarding face masks as infections dropped following two devastating earlier waves of COVID-19.

New Delhi’s top elected official, Arvind Kejriwal, said that COVID-19 cases were on the rise but there was no need to panic because most of the new cases were mild.

India started vaccinating people in January 2021 and has administered over 2.04 billion doses, including first, second and booster doses. More than 94% of the eligible population (12 years and older) has received at least one shot, and 86% are fully vaccinated.

Most experts believe India’s official death toll of more than 414,000 is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over ...
  2. DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
  3. GOP scrambles to unify as ‘red ...
  4. Pro-Trump backlash to FBI search ...
  5. 10 House Republicans impeached Trump. ...
  6. What is the new Langya virus that has ...
  7. Biden approval rating jumps to its ...
  8. Conservative dating site backed by ...
  9. Mulvaney says he was unaware of ...
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — With ...
  11. Can Trump be disqualified from ...
  12. Biden in a tough spot on Trump after ...
  13. Are COVID-19 rapid tests working ...
  14. FBI’s Wray denounces threats ...
  15. Johnson steps on political land mine ...
  16. Alyssa Farah Griffin says FBI may ...
  17. Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
  18. Why a growing number of young ...
Load more

Video

See all Video