trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

Massachusetts governor: Pharmacies must stock abortion pills

by STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press - 03/22/23 3:09 PM ET
by STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press - 03/22/23 3:09 PM ET
FILE – Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey delivers her inaugural address in the House Chamber at the Statehouse moments after being sworn into office during inauguration ceremonies, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boston. Healey reminded pharmacies Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that they are required to stock a key abortion pill, despite a nationwide effort by anti-abortion activists…

BOSTON (AP) — The governor of Massachusetts reminded pharmacies Wednesday that they are required to stock a key abortion pill, despite a nationwide effort by anti-abortion activists to ban the medication.

The action comes as a federal judge in Texas is considering a lawsuit that would overturn decades-old federal approval of the drug.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey issued a written statement citing guidance from the state board overseeing pharmacies that says they must maintain “a continuous, sufficient supply of all family planning medications, including mifepristone, misoprostol, emergency contraception, and contraceptive prescriptions.”

Misoprostol is also used as an abortion drug.

Healey said Massachusetts will always protect abortion access.

“At a time when states are rushing to ban medication abortion and some pharmacies are irresponsibly restricting access to it, we are reminding Massachusetts pharmacies that they have an obligation to provide critical reproductive health medications,” Healey said in the statement.

Medical abortion is the country’s most common method for ending pregnancies. Massachusetts in 2020 passed a law expanding access to abortion in the state.

If U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk rules against the Food and Drug Administration in the Texas cases, it’s unclear how quickly access to mifepristone could be curtailed. Revoking or suspending approval of a drug after more than 20 years would also be an unprecedented challenge to the agency.

More than a dozen states banned abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Healey said yielding to what she described as “coercive tactics” will further “strip pregnant people of their agency and rights and will violate the responsibility of pharmacies and pharmacy departments to provide critical healthcare services.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg fights GOP effort to force his testimony on Trump probe
  2. Mystery surrounds possible Trump indictment
  3. Texas ‘preemption’ bills escalate war between liberal cities, conservative ...
  4. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  5. GOP questions DeSantis attacks on Trump ahead of possible indictment
  6. Bragg says Trump created ‘false expectation’ on potential arrest
  7. Biden approval rating nears lowest point of presidency: survey
  8. Manhattan grand jury not meeting Thursday in Trump probe
  9. Trump to appear on Hannity amid tensions with Fox News
  10. Watch live: TikTok CEO testifies before Congress
  11. Jordan expands probe into Manhattan DA with testimony requests from former ...
  12. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  13. Oversight panel distances from Gaetz, Greene push to bring Tara Reade for ...
  14. Trump lashes out at DeSantis over Piers Morgan interview
  15. Rand Paul: ‘I wouldn’t vaccinate my children’
  16. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  17. Why China’s Xi is trying to play peacemaker in Ukraine
  18. Jack Daniel’s dispute against dog-toy company lands at Supreme Court 
Load more

Video

See all Video