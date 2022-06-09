trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

NATO chief Stoltenberg has shingles, cancels Berlin visit

by The Associated Press - 06/09/22 5:49 AM ET

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called off a series of in-person meetings in Germany and Romania because he has contracted shingles after having a coronavirus infection last month, his office said Thursday.

“The Secretary General will conduct his planned visit to Germany (and Romania) remotely rather than in person. He has been diagnosed with shingles, which can occur after COVID-19, and is working from home,” a NATO official said.

The 63-year old former Norwegian prime minister had been due to attend meetings in Berlin on Thursday with Germany’s chancellor and with the country’s defense minister.

Stoltenberg, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted the coronavirus in early May and was forced to work from home as NATO foreign ministers met in Berlin.

Shingles is caused by the herpes virus that causes chickenpox. It often surfaces as a skin rash with blisters. It can be particularly painful for adults.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Texas GOP party adopts anti-LGBTQ ...
  2. Signs of tension rise between ...
  3. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  4. More Americans say Trump should face ...
  5. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  6. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  7. Seven presidential contenders for the ...
  8. What if Russia’s army fails in ...
  9. Five ways the Fed’s interest rate ...
  10. House Democrat calls for Clarence ...
  11. Fox News pays former female host $15 ...
  12. DeSantis escalates feud with White ...
  13. Republican who voted to impeach Trump ...
  14. Post-Watergate reforms may frame DOJ ...
  15. Yellen: Federal gas tax holiday ...
  16. Jan. 6 committee is telling a ...
  17. New blood test could measure COVID-19 ...
  18. Biden aides ‘tapped out’ as White ...
Load more

Video

See all Video