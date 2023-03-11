trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

US agencies debunk Florida surgeon general’s vaccine claims

by AP - 03/11/23 4:24 PM ET
by AP - 03/11/23 4:24 PM ET

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. health agencies have sent a letter to Florida’s surgeon general, warning him that his claims about COVID-19 vaccine risks are harmful to the public.

The letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was sent Friday to Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. It was a response to a letter Ladapo had written the agencies last month, expressing concerns about what he described as adverse effects from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Ladapo was appointed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021 and has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies embraced by the federal government.

Ladapo last year released guidance recommending against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children, contradicting federal public health leaders whose advice says all kids should get the shots.

He also has recommended against men ages 18 to 39 getting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that an analysis by the Florida Department of Health showed an 84% increase in cardiac-related deaths.

In their letter, the federal agencies debunked the analysis’ conclusion, saying that cardiovascular experts who studied the concern had concluded that the risk of strokes and heart attacks was lower in people who had been vaccinated, not higher.

More than 13 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given around the world with little evidence of adverse effects, the federal health agencies said.

“It is the job of public health officials around the country to protect the lives of the populations they serve, particularly the vulnerable. Fueling vaccine hesitancy undermines this effort,” said the letter signed by FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The Florida Department of Health on Saturday didn’t respond to an email inquiry about the letter.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  3. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  4. Permanent daylight saving time? Where efforts to ‘lock the clocks’ stand
  5. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  6. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  7. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  8. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  9. Five things to know about the Iran-Saudi deal brokered by China
  10. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  11. GOP House member introduces bill to allow congressional employees to store ...
  12. Walgreens gets dragged into abortion war
  13. Republicans race to outdo each other on education
  14. Who wants to live in the United States of Florida?
  15. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  16. Post-decency politics: House Democrats use a hearing to attack free speech and ...
  17. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  18. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
Load more

Video

See all Video