trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron COVID-19 vaccine

by ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press - 07/29/22 8:10 AM ET
FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement to buy 66 million doses of Moderna’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, ensuring enough supply this winter for everyone who wants the upgraded booster. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, enough supply this winter for all who want the upgraded booster.

The order of the bivalent shot follows the announcement last month that the federal government had secured 105 million doses of a similar vaccine from rival drugmaker Pfizer. Both orders are scheduled for delivery in the fall and winter, assuming regulators sign off on their effectiveness. The Pentagon said the Moderna contract was worth $1.74 billion.

The omicron strain has been dominant in the U.S. since December, with the BA.5 subvariant now causing a massive wave of infections across the country, even infecting President Joe Biden.

“We must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and continue to expand Americans’ access to the best vaccines and treatments,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “As we look to the fall and winter, we’re doing just that — ensuring Americans have the tools they need to stay safe and help keep our nation moving forward.”

The U.S. orders with Pfizer and Moderna include options to purchase 300 million doses each, but reaching that total will require more funding from Congress, the Biden administration said.

About 261 million Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but only 108 million have received a booster.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside the secret Manchin-Schumer ...
  2. The Memo: No, really — What if ...
  3. Democrats waiting anxiously for ...
  4. Biden turns up the insults on Donald ...
  5. Dynamic shifts between Fox ...
  6. McCarthy says he does not recall Jan. ...
  7. More missing texts, this time from ...
  8. Hawley book ‘Manhood’ set for ...
  9. How Manchin struck a miracle of a ...
  10. DeSantis files complaint against ...
  11. HHS buys 66 million doses of updated ...
  12. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  13. GOP senators block bill expanding ...
  14. House Democrats tee up last-minute ...
  15. House GOP brushes off DOJ probe of ...
  16. Trump golf club appears to still be ...
  17. Pelosi’s husband sells off up to $5 ...
  18. Manchin-Schumer deal stuns business ...
Load more

Video

See all Video