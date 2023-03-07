trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China

by AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press - 03/07/23 9:11 PM ET
by AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press - 03/07/23 9:11 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for travelers from China as soon as Friday, according to two people familiar with the decision.

The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the administration has decided to roll back the testing requirements as cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining in China and the U.S. has gathered better information about the surge.

The restrictions were put in place on Dec. 28 and took effect on Jan. 5 amid a surge in infections in China after the nation sharply eased pandemic restrictions and as U.S. health officials expressed concerns that their Chinese counterparts were not being truthful to the world about the true number of infections and deaths.

At the time, U.S. officials also said the restriction was necessary to protect U.S. citizens and communities because there was a lack of transparency from the Chinese government about the size of the surge or the variants that were circulating within China.

As part of its response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this year expanded genomic surveillance at several U.S. airports, collecting voluntary samples from passengers aboard hundreds of weekly flights from China, and the testing of wastewater aboard airplanes. The Traveler-based Genomic Surveillance Program will continue to monitor travelers from China and more than 30 other countries.

The decision to lift restrictions comes at a moment when U.S.-China relations have been strained after Biden ordered a Chinese spy balloon shot down last month after it traversed the continental United States. The Biden administration has also publicized U.S. intelligence findings that raise concern Beijing is weighing providing Russia weaponry for its ongoing war on Ukraine.

Earlier Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned that Beijing and Washington were headed for “conflict and confrontation” if the U.S. doesn’t change course.

Qin’s comments came a day after President Xi Jinping in an unusually pointed speech said that “Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China.”

White House officials sought to downplay the hot rhetoric from Beijing.

“There is no change to the United States’ posture when it comes to this bilateral relationship,” Kirby said. “The president believes those tensions obviously have to be recognized, but can be worked through.

Tags

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson’s Jan. 6 footage sparks bipartisan outrage
  2. Graham says he will introduce bill to ‘set the stage’ for US to use ...
  3. McCarthy goes on offense, forcing Senate Democrats into tough votes
  4. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  5. McConnell says Fox News made ‘a mistake’ by underplaying violence of Jan. 6
  6. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  7. Schumer to vote for GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  8. Documentarian Ken Burns says DeSantis bills are like ‘Soviet system’
  9. McCarthy says he doesn’t regret sharing Jan. 6 footage with Tucker Carlson
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. Elon Musk spats with former Twitter employee with disability
  12. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s moves box in some Senate Dems
  14. Progressives appalled Biden could return to holding migrant families in ...
  15. Rupert Murdoch: Hannity, Ingraham ‘went too far’ in promoting Trump’s ...
  16. Ronny Jackson jabs Biden over cancerous lesion removal
  17. A quarter of parents lied about their children’s COVID-19 status: study
  18. CPAC spotlights Republican rift over war in Ukraine
Load more

Video

See all Video