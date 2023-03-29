trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Health

West Virginia bans marriage for children age 15 or younger

by JOHN RABY, Associated Press - 03/29/23 6:06 PM ET
by JOHN RABY, Associated Press - 03/29/23 6:06 PM ET
FILE – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Jan. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will no longer allow children under 16 to marry, after the governor signed a compromise bill Wednesday.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice continues allowing children ages 16 and 17 to get married with restrictions. Under the new law, those minors must get parental consent and can’t marry someone more than four years older than them. Existing legal marriages, and those done in other states, are unaffected.

Previously, anyone younger than 16 could have gotten married with a judge’s waiver.

Similar bills to ban child marriage were proposed in recent years but didn’t get traction.

Some Democrats, including the bill’s sponsor, Del. Kayla Young of Kanawha County, had hoped to eliminate child marriage altogether. Some Republicans in the GOP-dominated Legislature spoke about how they or their parents had married before adulthood and argued that state recognition of the relationships helps keep families together.

Young said she had to compromise with her Republican colleagues to secure a minimum age for marriage, and celebrated the aspect of the bill that prohibited large age gaps.

Seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018, according to the advocacy group Unchained at Last, which has lobbied for legislation in variousstates to end child marriage. The group calls the practice a human rights abuse.

Supporters of such legislation say it reduces domestic violence, unwanted pregnancies and improves the lives of teens.

West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages among the states, according to the Pew Research Center. There were around seven marriages for every 1,000 children ages 15 to 17 in West Virginia in data collected from 2010 to 2014, compared to around 4.6 marriages per 1,000 for the same age group nationwide. More recent figures were unavailable.

___

This story has been updated to correct the figures for teen marriages in West Virginia.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Health News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says Trump administration ‘decimated’ financial oversight
  2. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  3. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over remarks that nothing will ...
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  6. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  7. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  8. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  9. Christie ‘tired’ of hearing Trump grievances
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  12. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  13. ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house
  14. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  15. House Democrats vent frustration after Biden reversal on COVID-19 emergency ...
  16. McCarthy offers to make Biden ‘soft food’ lunch if he will meet on debt ...
  17. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  18. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
Load more

Video

See all Video