trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

10 people returning from a funeral die in Kenya bus crash

by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 04/16/23 6:36 AM ET
by EVELYNE MUSAMBI, Associated Press - 04/16/23 6:36 AM ET
People observe the wreckage at the scene of a bus crash involving dozens of mourners who were returning from a funeral, near Mwatate, in southern Kenya, Sunday, April 16, 2023. At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday. (AP Photo)
People observe the wreckage at the scene of a bus crash involving dozens of mourners who were returning from a funeral, near Mwatate, in southern Kenya, Sunday, April 16, 2023. At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday.

The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday evening.

Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul told The Associated Press that the driver of the bus survived and was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The survivors told us they were 34 people on board excluding children,” Okul said. Children in Kenya often travel sitting on parents’ laps, even up to the age of 15.

The accident happened in a hilly area that is a known accident blackspot.

Okul said the bus brakes failed, but the Inspector General of Police, Japhet Koome, said the driver may have been coasting in neutral when he lost control.

“There’s a tendency of long distance drivers freewheeling to save on fuel. This is carelessness because in case of an emergency one has no control,” he said.

The mourners had traveled more than 150 kilometers (more than 90 miles) to attend the funeral and were returning late in the evening.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  3. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  4. DeSantis super PAC in new ad: ‘‘What happened to Donald Trump?’
  5. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  6. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
  7. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  8. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  9. Chris Christie: Trump investigations make GOP primary win ‘uncertain’
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  12. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  13. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  14. Tornado alley is expanding — and scientists don’t know why
  15. Virginia schools anti-discrimination program might be illegal: courts
  16. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
  17. Khanna denies double-standard on Feinstein, Fetterman absences in Senate
  18. Klobuchar: Feinstein’s absence ‘to become an issue as the months go by’
Load more

Video

See all Video