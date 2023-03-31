trending:

2 foreign nationals die in small plane crash in Croatia

by AP - 03/31/23 10:00 AM ET
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A small plane crashed on Friday in northern Croatia, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The plane crashed around 12:30 p.m. during takeoff at the airport in the town of Pula, in the Istria peninsula, according to the Ministry of Sea, Traffic and Infrastructure.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash, a statement said.

The victims are foreign nationals, Pula airport manager Nina Vojnic Zagar said. Croatian media say the plane had German registration markings.

No other details were immediately available. The Pula airport was temporarily closed for traffic after the crash.

Istria and the rest of Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coastline are a very popular tourism destination for travelers from all over Europe and beyond.

