trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

2 skiers missing in avalanche near Mont Blanc

by AP - 03/19/23 1:04 PM ET
by AP - 03/19/23 1:04 PM ET

ROME (AP) — Rescue teams were searching Sunday for two skiers who were caught in an avalanche near Mont Blanc on Italy’s northern border with France, local authorities said.

Two surviving off-piste skiers sounded the alarm shortly after the 1 p.m. avalanche on Val Veny, above Courmayeur, but low-lying clouds prevented helicopters from reaching the scene, Courmayeur Mayor Roberto Rota told Sky TG24.

Rescuers were getting to the site by snowmobile, but Rota said the chances of finding the skiers alive was slim given the amount of time that had passed.

Rota suggested the four skiers were amateurs who hadn’t gone up with a guide or proper avalanche safety equipment, though he added that avalanche airbags would have only been useful if rescuers were nearby and had gotten to the scene within the first 15-20 minutes.

“Unfortunately, it’s 99% that those involved won’t make it,” he said.

The avalanche risk Sunday for the area was a level-three “considerable” danger on a scale of five risk levels — low, moderate, considerable, high and very high — used by the European Avalanche Warning Services, Rota said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy calls for no protests or violence over potential Trump arrest
  2. Chris Christie: ‘The circus continues’ on Trump calling for protests over ...
  3. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  4. Jeffries slams weaponization committee in response to McCarthy tweet on Trump ...
  5. Haberman: Trump ‘very anxious’ about potential indictment in New York 
  6. House Republicans find their groove as challenges loom
  7. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  8. Get ready for Manhattan DA’s made-for-TV Trump prosecution: high on ...
  9. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  10. Only two large US cities are affordable for new home buyers
  11. These states could be on daylight saving time permanently if new bill passes
  12. Warren ramps up criticism of Fed chair: ‘He has failed’
  13. Democrats brace for another Senate nail-biter in Nevada
  14. Cohen says Trump calls for protest against Manhattan DA probe signals desire ...
  15. Trump DC hotel dispute with House Democrats lands at Supreme Court
  16. Sununu on possible Trump arrest: ‘Democrats have misplayed this’
  17. Huckabee Sanders signs law paving way for anti-abortion ‘monument to the ...
  18. In hush money probe, Trump's lawyer is anything but quiet
Load more

Video

See all Video