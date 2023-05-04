trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

2 people killed in train accident in western Germany

by AP - 05/04/23 7:50 AM ET
by AP - 05/04/23 7:50 AM ET
A large contingent of rescue workers is on duty after a serious train accident in Huerth, Germany, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Two people have been killed and several were injured in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne. German news agency dpa reported that the train supposedly crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth on Thursday. (Sebastian Klemm/dpa via AP)
A large contingent of rescue workers is on duty after a serious train accident in Huerth, Germany, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Two people have been killed and several were injured in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne. German news agency dpa reported that the train supposedly crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth on Thursday. (Sebastian Klemm/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Two people were killed and several experienced a psychologically damaging shock in a train accident near the western German city of Cologne on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported.

The train apparently crashed into a group of people who were working on the tracks close to the town of Huerth. Emergency personnel, police and psychologists were at the scene and the route was closed to further train traffic.

Five people experienced psychological trauma, because they witnessed two of their colleagues being hit and killed, dpa reported.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  2. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  8. Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash
  9. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  10. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  11. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  12. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  13. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  14. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  15. Clips from Trump’s deposition shown at E. Jean Carroll trial
  16. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  17. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video