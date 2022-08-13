trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

3 migrants die after smuggler’s van crashes in Austria

by The Associated Press - 08/13/22 10:29 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say three people died Saturday when a van carrying 20 people believed to be migrants overturned after evading a police check.

Police in the eastern district of Burgenland, near Vienna, said officers tried to stop the white van at the border with Slovakia early Saturday, but the driver drove off at high speed. Shortly afterward he lost control of the vehicle and it toppled into a ditch.

Two men and a woman were killed in the crash, and at least seven others were seriously injured. Police said four children were among the 20 migrants found inside the van’s cargo section.

The identities and countries of origin for the migrants were not yet known, police said. The driver, believed to be of Russian origin, was arrested, they said.

__

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles ...
  2. Trump suspected of violating ...
  3. The Memo: What the latest dramatic ...
  4. The incomplete case against Donald ...
  5. GOP under fire for rhetoric over IRS
  6. Kinzinger on fight with ...
  7. Librarian sues for defamation after ...
  8. Republicans rally behind Trump after ...
  9. US missiles credited as key in ...
  10. FBI recovered 11 sets of classified ...
  11. DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
  12. Monkeypox vaccine maker raises ...
  13. GOP lawmakers adopt ...
  14. Trump’s ignoring legitimate legal ...
  15. FBI agents found dozens of classified ...
  16. GOP displays split in tone on FBI’s ...
  17. Ukraine’s strike on Russian air ...
  18. READ: DOJ’s warrant against Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video