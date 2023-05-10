trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

4 arrested in North Macedonia after cocaine bust in Greece

by AP - 05/10/23 12:42 PM ET
by AP - 05/10/23 12:42 PM ET

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Four people have been arrested in North Macedonia, police said Wednesday, following cooperation with Greek authorities over a cocaine shipment seized in neighboring Greece a day earlier.

A total of 14 people have now been detained in both countries as a result of Tuesday’s operation in Greece’s northern port city of Thessaloniki, where Greek officers confiscated 105 kilograms (230 pounds) of cocaine.

The drugs from South America had been brought to Thessaloniki on a cargo ship, and were hidden in hollow external sections of shipping containers that held a consignment of bananas from Ecuador.

North Macedonia’s police said in a statement that they arrested two men and a woman Tuesday, and a third man Wednesday as he was allegedly trying to cross the border from Greece. All four were nationals of North Macedonia, and are suspected of belonging to an international organized crime ring, the statement said.

It added that the drug shipment was ordered and paid for by a fruit importing company in Skopje, North Macedonia’s capital.

Greek police said the Thessaloniki operation followed coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The suspects arrested in Greece were identified as seven Greeks and three Albanians.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  2. Live coverage: CNN’s town hall with Donald Trump
  3. Georgia election workers say former Trump lawyer is dodging subpoena
  4. Tucker Carlson tweet announcing new Twitter show tops 100 million views 
  5. McConnell breaks with Tuberville over blanket hold on military nominees
  6. Progressive committee calls for Supreme Court subpoenas after Feinstein’s ...
  7. Kremlin slams Poland for changing name of Russian city Kaliningrad
  8. Santos indictment comes at a bad time for GOP
  9. George Santos in custody on 13 federal charges
  10. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  11. George Santos is indicted: Five takeaways
  12. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  13. Tuberville’s office seeks to clarify his remarks on white nationalists in the ...
  14. Schumer seeks to drive wedge in GOP: McCarthy was ‘lone holdout’ on default
  15. Musk on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: ‘We have not signed a ...
  16. Former Trump press secretary says harassment was ‘really bad’
  17. Ex-DC officer rips CNN for Trump town hall: He ‘tried to get me killed’
  18. Trump returns to CNN: Five things to watch
Load more

Video

See all Video