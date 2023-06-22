trending:

8 Mexican army soldiers arrested in 2014 disappearances of 43 students

by MARIA VERZA, Associated Press - 06/22/23 6:24 PM ET
FILE - Relatives and classmates of the missing 43 Ayotzinapa college students march in Mexico City, Sept. 26, 2022, on the anniversary of their disappearance in Iguala, Guerrero state. Eight soldiers linked to the disappearance of the student teachers in 2014, were arrested and are in a military prison awaiting a civil judge to determine whether to open criminal proceedings against them, reported an Army commander, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican military official confirmed Thursday that eight soldiers have been detained and taken to a military prison for their possible involvement in events surrounding the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a rural teacher’s college in southern Mexico.

The eight are awaiting the possible filing of charges by civilian prosecutors, said the official, who was not authorized to be quoted by name.

In September, the Attorney General’s Office came under fire for cancelling some 21 arrest orders for suspects — including 16 members of the military — without explanation. It was not clear whether the eight arrested this week were among those arrest warrants were previously withdrawn.

Security forces abducted the students from buses in Iguala on Sept. 26, 2014, and turned them over to a local drug gang. New revelations implicate the military in the disappearances, but the motive for the students’ abduction remains unclear, though there is growing evidence it may have involved police and military collusion with drug traffickers.

Soldiers charged with abuses against civilians must be tried by civilian courts in Mexico, but can be held at military prisons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

