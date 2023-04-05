trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

800,000 lose power as freezing rain hits Ontario and Quebec

by The Associated Press - 04/05/23 11:04 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 04/05/23 11:04 PM ET
Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of ice rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Fallen tree branches are shown on a street following an accumulation of ice rain in Montreal, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Freezing rain and thunderstorms pummeled parts of Ontario and Quebec on Wednesday, knocking out power for about 800,000 people, officials reported.

Quebec’s power utility said shortly after 5 p.m. that more than 676,000 of its 4.5 million customers had no electricity as much of the province remained under a freezing rain warning.

“What’s causing the outages is the mixture of precipitation and wind,” Hydro-Québec spokeswoman Gabrielle Leblanc said. “It weighs down the vegetation. There can be branches and trees that fall on the lines.”

In Montreal, more than 316,000 customers had lost power, while 171,000 people were hit with outages in the Montérégie region, south of the city.

Leblanc said many of the outages were small in area, each affecting only a few customers, so crews would need to repair numerous breaks to restore power to everyone.

In Montreal, there were numerous reports of downed trees. Transport Quebec said weather conditions forced it to close the Victoria Bridge, which connects Montreal with its southern suburbs.

Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said his department has put a coordination center in place to deal with the storm.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  2. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  3. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  4. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  5. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  6. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  9. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  10. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  11. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  12. Trump indictment: The odds are in Alvin Bragg’s favor
  13. Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report
  14. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  15. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  16. National Burrito Day: How to get free or discounted food at Chipotle, Taco Bell ...
  17. Newsom visits New College of Florida, targeted by DeSantis overhaul
  18. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
Load more

Video

See all Video