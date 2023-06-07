trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

A look at Pope Francis’ health over the years

by The Associated Press - 06/07/23 1:26 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 06/07/23 1:26 PM ET
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Pope Francis went to the hospital Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to undergo abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had his colon removed 33 centimeters (13 inches) because of inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)
FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Pope Francis went to the hospital Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to undergo abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had his colon removed 33 centimeters (13 inches) because of inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

Pope Francis has had three hospitalizations since he was elected pope in 2013, and underwent major surgery as a young man to have part of one lung removed.

In between, the 86-year-old pontiff has suffered from bouts of sciatica, or nerve pain, that have made walking and standing difficult. More recently, he strained his knee ligaments and had a small fracture in one knee that forced him to use a wheelchair and walker for more than a year.

Francis has a personal physician, Dr. Roberto Bernabei, who is an internist and geriatric specialist at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome. He also has a personal nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, an employee of the Vatican health system whom Francis credited with saving his life when Strappetti diagnosed the 2021 intestinal problem.

In 2022, Francis named Strappetti his “personal health care assistant.” Strappetti and Bernabei usually joins Francis on his foreign trips.

The pope underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall. Here’s a look at the health of the pontiff.

——

1957: In his native Argentina, Francis, then in his early 20s, suffers from a severe respiratory infection that forces doctors to remove part of one lung. He later recalls that a nurse saved his life at the time, deciding to double the amount of drugs he had been given.

July 4-14, 2021: Francis spends 10 days in Gemelli hospital in Rome for what the Vatican says is a narrowing of the large intestine. Doctors remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his colon. Francis emerges, saying he can eat whatever he wants, but lamenting he didn’t respond well to general anesthesia.

Jan. 24, 2023: Francis tells The Associated Press that the diverticulosis, or bulges in his intestinal wall, that had prompted the 2021 surgery has returned but is under control.

March 29-April 1, 2023: Francis spends three days at Gemelli with a respiratory infection after feeling a sharp pain in his chest and having trouble breathing. Doctors diagnose an acute bronchitis and treat him with intravenous antibiotics.

June 6, 2023: Francis undergoes unspecified medical checks at Gemelli and returns to the Vatican.

June 7, 2023: The Vatican says Francis undergoes abdominal surgery for three hours under general anesthesia and that there were no complications. He’s expected to remain at Gemelli for several days.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  2. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  3. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  4. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  5. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  6. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  7. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  8. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  9. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  10. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  11. Kellyanne Conway: Cornel West's run could tank Biden's reelection prospects
  12. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  13. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  14. ‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor faces charges in Jan. 6 riot
  15. First episode of ‘Tucker on Twitter’ nets more than 70 million views 
  16. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  17. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  18. Murkowski emerges as senator to watch in Labor nomination fight
Load more

Video

See all Video