trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Adrian becomes the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season off of Mexico’s western coast

by AP - 06/28/23 5:26 PM ET
by AP - 06/28/23 5:26 PM ET

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Adrian became the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific hurricane season Wednesday off Mexico’s western coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Adrian had sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph). The storm was expected to weaken again to a tropical storm by the weekend and keep heading out to sea.

On Wednesday afternoon, the storm’s center was located about 370 miles (575 kilometers) southwest of the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo, Mexico.

The hurricane center said Adrian was moving west at about 6 mph (9 kph), and that general motion was expected to continue.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  2. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  3. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  4. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  5. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  6. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  7. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  8. Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower defends claims that counter DOJ statements
  9. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  10. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
  11. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  12. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  13. McCarthy feels the heat as frustrated conservatives grow more aggressive
  14. Student loan debt: Borrowers brace for Supreme Court decision
  15. DoorDash updates to include a minimum hourly wage for drivers 
  16. RFK Jr.: 'I’m proud that President Trump likes me'
  17. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  18. Fox News host suggests Trump may have leaked audio in classified documents ...
Load more

Video

See all Video