trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Afghan Taliban raid kills 6 members of Islamic State group

by AP - 04/04/23 2:47 AM ET
by AP - 04/04/23 2:47 AM ET

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An overnight raid by Taliban forces in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province killed six members of the extremist Islamic State group, a Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday.

The regional affiliate of the IS group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has been the key rival of the Taliban since their takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021. The militant group has increased its attacks, targeting both Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

According to Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesman for the police chief in Balkh, the operation late Monday night targeted an IS hideout in Nahri Shahi district and six members of the militant group were killed.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan in August 2021, seizing power as U.S. and NATO forces were withdrew after 20 years of war.

The international community has not recognized the Taliban government, wary of the harsh measures they have imposed since their takeover — including restricting rights and freedoms, especially for of women and minorities.

In March, a member of the Islamic State group carried out a suicide bombing that killed three people, including Daud Muzmal, the Taliban’s appointed governor for Balkh. Muzmal is one of the most senior Taliban officials to have been killed since they took power in mid-August 2021.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  2. Liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz wins Wisconsin Supreme Court race
  3. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  4. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  5. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  6. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  7. 5 quick takeaways from Trump’s arraignment
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Judy Blume tears into Florida, DeSantis: ‘Teachers are under fire, librarians ...
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  12. Trump’s criminal court proceedings must be televised
  13. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
  16. Don’t use the front passenger seat in these 140K recalled ...
  17. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  18. Protests outside Manhattan courthouse paired Trump revelry with scorn
Load more

Video

See all Video