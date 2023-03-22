trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

After Greek rail disaster, trains gradually restart

by DEREK GATOPOULOS and SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC, Associated Press - 03/22/23 5:27 AM ET
by DEREK GATOPOULOS and SRDJAN NEDELJKOVIC, Associated Press - 03/22/23 5:27 AM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Train services in Greece resumed Wednesday for the first time since a deadly rail disaster three weeks ago, and just a day after the embattled conservative prime minister announced an early election for May.

The Feb. 28 head-on collision, the deadliest in the country’s history, killed 57 people and left dozens injured, with nine still hospitalized.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose center-right government has been struggling to regain its footing after the crash, said late Tuesday said he would hold the election in May ‒ a month later than initially expected ‒ but didn’t give an exact date.

Greece must hold an election by July when the government’s term expires.

Since the crash, the government’s lead in opinion polls has roughly halved to as little as three points over its main left-wing rival.

“It was a tragedy that should never have happened. It is inconceivable to think that in Greece in 2023 there could be two trains on the same track, traveling in opposite directions, and that no one realized it,” Mitsotakis said in the interview with private Alpha television where he discussed the election date.

“I believe people, while feeling anger and rage, understand that this accident resulted from the sum of mistakes made over many decades. We now have an obligation now to deal with them drastically … We feel a heavy responsibility.”

National and suburban train services restarted only along limited sections of the rail network, with additional train and station staff and compulsory speed reduction points at areas where the potential for a collision is considered higher.

The first train of the day was the 4:45 a.m. service from Athens to Inoi, 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the north. The suburban rail service from Athens to its international airport was also restored.

Full services will resume on April 11, including railway transportation between Athens and Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

The deadly collision between a passenger train on the Athens-Thessaloniki route and an oncoming freight carrier highlighted long-standing problems with systems to monitor network safety.

At Athens’ main train station, housekeeper Eli Tosca said that she was eager to use the trains to get to work 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the capital. “I don’t feel afraid. I feel ready. I was very upset about what happened. I cried a lot but we have to work,” Tosca said. Carrying a heavy backpack, 20-year-old Dax Edgar from Edmonton in Canada said the train restart would help him complete his trip around Europe. “I didn’t even realize the trains were reopening today. I just kind of decided I was going to move on today,” Edgar said. “I’ve been in Athens four-five nights. And I’m happy to hear about the restart, that’s for sure. Because the buses are expensive.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump plunges GOP into more turmoil with legal troubles
  3. Trump fights claims he misled attorney as court weighs effort to force testimony
  4. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  5. Pence calls for ‘common sense’ reforms to Social Security, Medicare
  6. Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas
  7. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  8. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
  9. Why millions of people could lose Medicaid next month
  10. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  11. Former aide says Trump has ‘learned nothing’ from Jan. 6
  12. Young Americans are once again switching up how they date
  13. Trump shares possibility of no indictment in hush money case
  14. DeSantis steps up his Trump counter-punches
  15. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  16. DeSantis on Trump’s nickname for him: I kind of like it, ‘it’s got a lot ...
  17. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  18. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
Load more

Video

See all Video