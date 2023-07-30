trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

1 killed, 6 wounded in overnight clashes in crowded Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon

by KAREEM CHEHAYEB, Associated Press - 07/30/23 6:04 AM ET
by KAREEM CHEHAYEB, Associated Press - 07/30/23 6:04 AM ET

BEIRUT (AP) — Overnight clashes Sunday in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp near the southern port city of Sidon left 1 dead and 6 others wounded, Palestinian officials said.

The clashes took place as Palestinian factions in Ein el-Hilweh cracked down on militant Islamist groups and fugitives seeking shelter in the camp’s overcrowded neighborhoods. In 2017, Palestinian factions engaged in almost a week of fierce clashes with a militant organization affiliated with the extremist Islamic State group.

The Palestinian officials, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said the clashes broke out after an unknown gunman tried to assassinate Islamist militant Mahmoud Khalil, killing a companion of his instead.

According to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency, six people were wounded in the clashes, including two children.

Factions used assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the overcrowded camp, as ambulances zoomed through its narrow streets to take the wounded to the hospital.

The clashes have mostly stopped, though state media said there was still sporadic sniper fire.

Several residents fled the crossfire to nearby neighborhoods in the camp.

Ein el-Hilweh is notorious for its lawlessness and clashes are not uncommon. The U.N. says it is home to some 55,000 people.

It was established in 1948 to host Palestinians displaced by Israeli forces during the establishment of Israel.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump urges pause on Ukraine aid until agencies turn in ‘every scrap’ of ...
  2. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  3. Democrats balk at Alito assertion that Congress has ‘no authority’ over ...
  4. Russia takes a dangerous turn in its war on Ukraine
  5. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  6. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  7. Charging interest on student loan debt is actually a good thing
  8. Frustration emerges among GOP spending ‘cardinals’ as conservatives push ...
  9. Senate GOP rallies behind Romney call for winnowing anti-Trump field
  10. The Memo: McConnell and Feinstein’s stumbles raise awkward questions on age
  11. Latest Trump charges put spotlight on ‘consciousness of guilt’
  12. San Francisco investigating Musk’s Twitter HQ after giant ‘X’ installed ...
  13. Peter Strzok claims new Trump charges highlight ‘the danger that he poses to ...
  14. Alito says Congress has ‘no authority’ to regulate Supreme Court
  15. ‘Facebook Files’ show Biden’s administration even targeted jokes for ...
  16. Trump met with chorus of ‘no’s’ after asking if he should attend first ...
  17. 4 dead, others injured in Wisconsin after two separate aircraft crashes
  18. Polish prime minister warns Wagner Group moving closer to its border: report
Load more