trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

16 workers killed in the collapse of a crane being used to build a bridge in India

by AP - 08/01/23 7:05 AM ET
by AP - 08/01/23 7:05 AM ET

NEW DELHI (AP) — A huge crane collapsed at a highway construction site in western India, killing at least 16 workers, the country’s National Disaster Response Force said Tuesday

Television footage showed the collapsed crane on the ground as rescue workers looked for survivors near the site in Thane, a city just outside Mumbai. At least three people who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

Press Trust of India reported the crane is used to install precast box girders while building highway and high-speed rail bridges.

Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are injured,” his office said in a post.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  2. High school boys are trending conservative
  3. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
  4. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  5. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  6. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  7. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  8. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  9. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  10. Democratic senators challenge Alito to testify before Congress 
  11. DeSantis says ‘we didn’t pick the fight’ on Florida slavery curriculum
  12. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  13. Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to halt his impeachment
  14. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  15. Harris: ‘Ridiculous’ to have to say slavery had no benefits
  16. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  17. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
  18. House Democrat calls on Comer to release transcript of Devon Archer testimony 
Load more