AP International

2 earthquakes hit eastern Greek island; no damage, injuries

by The Associated Press - 08/31/22 9:09 AM ET
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two earthquakes with magnitude 5.3 and 4.7 rocked the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos on Wednesday but no injuries to people or damage to structures were reported, Greek authorities said.

The larger quake struck at 1:10 p.m., about 14 minutes after the first, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. Both had their epicenters in the sea 22 kilometers (14 miles) southwest of Samos.

The Fire Service and local authorities on Samos said they received no reports of injuries or damage.

In 2020, a stronger quake struck Samos and the nearby Turkish coast, killing two high school students on the island and at least 75 people in Turkey, where more than 1,000 were injured.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active area and earthquakes are common, although severe damage and deaths are not. In 1999, a quake near the capital, Athens, killed 143 people..

