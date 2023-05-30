trending:

2 Italian agents, 1 ex-Israeli agent among 4 dead in boat that capsized in storm on Italian lake

by AP - 05/30/23 10:29 AM ET
In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy's Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 2023, with at least one person confirmed dead. Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)
MILAN (AP) — Two Italian intelligence agents and one retired Israeli agent were among the four dead when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise this weekend on a northern Italian lake, authorities said Tuesday.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of one Israeli citizen, saying he was a retiree from the Israeli security forces. It didn’t provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally.

A government official overseeing Italy’s secret services, Alfredo Mantovano, has expressed condolences for the deaths of two agents, a man and a woman, who were on board.

The fourth victim was identified as a Russian woman who was part of the two-person crew.

Police on Tuesday said they had no further information of the identities or professions of the 19 other people on board when the boat capsized off shore near the town of Lisanza, on the southern end of the lake that extends north into Switzerland. Some survivors managed to swim to shore, while others were picked up by other boats.

Media reports said the boat had traveled to the lake’s islands and stopped for lunch in the Piedmont region.

