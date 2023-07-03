trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

2 soldiers killed in shootout when militants ambush troops in southwest Pakistan, military says

by AP - 07/03/23 2:23 AM ET
by AP - 07/03/23 2:23 AM ET
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A group of militants ambushed troops during a search operation against insurgents in a remote area in southwestern Pakistan, triggering a shootout that left an army major and a junior officer dead, the military said Monday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Sunday’s ambush near Balor in Baluchistan province, but Pakistani Taliban and small separatist groups have claimed similar attacks in the past.

The military identified the two killed as Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali. Another soldier was injured, the statement said.

Small separatist groups in oil-rich Baluchistan have waged a low-level insurgency for more than two decades. Baluch nationalists initially wanted a bigger share of the provincial resources, but later their insurgency morphed into a fight for independence from the government in Islamabad.

Though Pakistani authorities say they have quelled the insurgency, the violence has continued. The previous day, three policemen and a soldier were killed in militant attacks in Baluchistan, where militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan also have a strong presence.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  2. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  3. Man denies making request cited in landmark Supreme Court LGBTQ case
  4. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says new nominee will create a first-time conservative ...
  5. Trump on Hillary Clinton: A president under indictment would represent ...
  6. The new, mysterious constitutional right to discriminate
  7. Harvard faces civil rights complaint over its legacy admissions
  8. Retirees are underestimating how long they will live
  9. Ocasio-Cortez knocks Biden plan for student loan interest to kick in during ...
  10. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  11. UPS reaches deal that lowers chances of nationwide Teamsters strike
  12. Housing affordability hits another low: report
  13. GOP’s ‘dereliction of duty’ impeachment argument gets skeptical reviews 
  14. ‘Extreme threat’: Large swathe of southern US at dangerous ‘wet bulb ...
  15. READ: Jackson dissent in Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling
  16. Dan Cox, defeated in Maryland governor’s race, files to run for House 
  17. Stephen Miller warns schools of lawsuits if they ignore Supreme Court ...
  18. Which GOP presidential candidates will qualify for the debate stage?
Load more