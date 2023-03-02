trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

20 injured by turbulence aboard Germany to Mauritius flight

by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 3:12 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 3:12 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured by turbulence during a flight from the German city of Frankfurt to Mauritius on Thursday, the German news agency dpa reported.

Around 20 passengers and crew members on board Condor flight DE2314 were injured when the plane hit turbulence about two hours before landing, an airline spokesperson told dpa.

Mauritius is an archipelago nation whose main island is some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the southeast coast of Africa.

The airline spokesperson said those who were injured were being medically examined. It was not immediately clear how severe their injuries were, dpa reported. The cabin of the aircraft was supposedly also damaged but no further details were given.

The plane, an Airbus A330, carried 272 passengers and 13 crew members and landed safely at 6:29 a.m. local time at an airport near the capital, Port Louis.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  2. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  3. These four House Republicans broke with the GOP to oppose inflation estimates ...
  4. The Memo: Lightfoot is latest Democrat to fall to anger over crime
  5. Biden to trigger tax fight Senate Democrats don’t want 
  6. Democrats plot effort to counter Tucker Carlson on Jan. 6 narrative
  7. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  8. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  9. Bill Maher: ‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’
  10. Trump ‘successfully chilled’ FBI from being willing to investigate anything ...
  11. Ticketmaster, PayPal, eBay are hassling customers to report sales even though ...
  12. Judge says Starbucks committed ‘egregious and widespread’ labor violations ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Voters send Democrats stern warnings on crime
  14. These beaches are ‘the best of the best’ in US, according to Tripadvisor
  15. Why a DC crime bill is creating big problems for Democrats
  16. Eight Iowa state GOP lawmakers propose constitutional amendment to ban same-sex ...
  17. School culture wars fuel top House GOP bill 
  18. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
Load more

Video

See all Video