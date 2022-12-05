trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

25,000 tons of Ukraine grain reach east Africa amid drought

by The Associated Press - 12/05/22 11:25 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/05/22 11:25 AM ET

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first shipment of grain as part of Ukraine’s own initiative to supply countries in need arrived in Djibouti Monday for delivery to neighboring Ethiopia amid the region’s worst drought in decades.

Ukraine’s embassy in Ethiopia confirmed that the “Grain from Ukraine” shipment of 25,000 tons is separate from a United Nations World Food Program effort that has funded humanitarian grain shipments from Ukraine.

A second ship with 30,000 tons of wheat will be heading to Ethiopia next week, while a third vessel is currently being loaded with 25,000 tons of wheat bound for Somalia, an embassy statement said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky last month announced the initiative aimed at helping “countries the most struck by the food crisis.” Ukraine has said it plans to send more than 60 ships to Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Congo, Kenya, Yemen and other countries.

Millions of people in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya are going hungry due to drought following the fifth straight failed rainy season, while conflicts in Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened the crisis.

Ethiopia has not yet commented on the new grain shipment from Ukraine. But Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in August criticized reports of a U.N. effort to ship grain from Ukraine to Ethiopia as an attempt to paint “a picture that we are starved.”

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  3. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  4. Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy
  5. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  6. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  7. Alito jokes about Black kids in KKK outfits during Supreme Court argument 
  8. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  9. What the data actually say about assault weapons
  10. Former Trump campaign legal adviser announces challenge to Ronna McDaniel for ...
  11. Thune: Trump call to terminate Constitution a ‘golden opportunity’ for 2024 ...
  12. Senate GOP pans Trump call to terminate Constitution
  13. Why Democrats are so optimistic about winning the Georgia Senate runoff
  14. Supreme Court declines to take up 2020 case against Dominion, Facebook
  15. Six pledges McCarthy has made for a GOP House as he aims for Speakership
  16. Attack on North Carolina substation spotlights electric grid’s vulnerability ...
  17. Juan Williams: Show me Trump’s taxes
  18. Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever ...
Load more

Video

See all Video