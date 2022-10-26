trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

3 migrants dead, 7 injured in Mexico highway accident

by EDGAR H CLEMENTE, Associated Press - 10/26/22 12:48 PM ET
by EDGAR H CLEMENTE, Associated Press - 10/26/22 12:48 PM ET

TAPACHULA, Chiapas (AP) — Three migrants died and seven were injured Wednesday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on a highway in southern Mexico.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the three dead migrants were from Guatemala and those injured were almost all from Guatemala and El Salvador.

An SUV carrying the migrants rolled over near the Chiapas state capital of Tuxtla Gutierrez, and the driver fled, authorities said.

It was the third accident presumably involving migrant smuggling so far this month in Chiapas, which borders Guatemala. The institute said six people had died and 22 been injured in such crashes in the last week.

The institute said it “condemns the fact that migrant smugglers profit from the vulnerability of men, women and children migrating in Mexico, without regard to their physical safety.”

Three Venezuelan migrants were killed last week in a van accident in another Chiapas town, and the previous day nine Venezuelans were injured in another crash.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Growing number of Republicans say ...
  2. Why Americans are concealing their ...
  3. Democrats in second-guessing mode ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz ...
  5. Zelensky says Ukraine ‘preparing ...
  6. Why fears of a Russian ‘false ...
  7. Mellman: Election results will need ...
  8. Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel ...
  9. Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink ...
  10. Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court ...
  11. Air Force improperly released records ...
  12. Election Day rout would force big ...
  13. Five things to know about Putin’s ...
  14. These are the safest states in the ...
  15. Why Russia’s strategic defeat is in ...
  16. What to know about RSV symptoms and ...
  17. Skechers says Ye escorted out of ...
  18. Watch live: Alaska House debate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video