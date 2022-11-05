trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

3 more migrant bodies found in Greek sea; overall toll at 26

by The Associated Press - 11/05/22 4:17 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/05/22 4:17 PM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The bodies of three more migrants have been found in the western Aegean Sea near where an overloaded sailboat smuggling dozens of people to Europe sank in rough seas this week, Greek authorities said Saturday, raising the death toll to 26.

A coast guard statement said the number of survivors so far remains at 12, which leaves another 31 people reported missing from Tuesday’s accident in a dangerous strait between the Greek islands of Evia and Andros.

The dead include five children. Two of the 12 survivors have been arrested on suspicion of working for the smuggling gang that had organized the voyage from Turkey.

The survivors — who were all men — said the vessel had departed from around Izmir in western Turkey with 68 people on board, and capsized before sinking in high seas.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  2. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  3. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  4. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  5. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  6. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  7. Bill Maher on 2022 ...
  8. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  9. Biden on people calling him a ...
  10. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  11. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  12. 10 words Americans often ...
  13. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  14. U.S. privately asking Ukraine to drop ...
  15. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  16. Surging RSV hits children’s ...
  17. White House says Biden’s coal ...
  18. Not sure how to play ...
Load more

Video

See all Video