36 years later, London’s Met Police apologizes to family of murdered private investigator

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police apologized Wednesday to the family of private investigator Daniel Morgan, who was killed with an ax in a pub car park 36 years ago, for the force’s failure to bring those responsible to justice.

The Met, which has been embroiled in a series of scandals over many years that have led to it being labelled racists, misogynistic and homophobic, admitted that its investigation had been “marred by a cycle of corruption, professional incompetence and defensiveness.”

“I unequivocally and unreservedly apologize for the failure of the Metropolitan Police Service to bring those responsible for the murder of Daniel Morgan to justice,” said Met Police Commissioner Mark Rowley.

In addition to the apology, the Met agreed a “mutually satisfactory settlement” with Morgan’s family, who brought a civil suit against the force.

No financial details were disclosed, but the payout is believed to be around 2 million pounds ($2.6 million), according to British media.

Morgan was killed with an ax in the car park of the Golden Lion pub in southeast London on March 10, 1987.

The initial investigation was heavily criticized, with the murder scene not searched and and left unguarded. Not all alibis were sought. And a subsequent investigation by another English police force was believed to have been compromised by the presence of a senior Met officer in the team.

In June 2021, an independent panel produced a scathing report accusing the Met of “a form of institutional corruption” for concealing or denying failings over the unsolved murder.

In May this year, documents relating to the inquiry into Morgan’s death were found in a locked cabinet at the Met’s London headquarters.

The family said in a statement that the two sides the parties were able to agree a “mutually satisfactory settlement of the proposed claims, including an admission of liability on behalf of the commissioner in respect of the conduct of his officers in response to the murder.”