trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

4 dead after tourist boat capsizes in storm on Italian lake

by AP - 05/29/23 11:39 AM ET
by AP - 05/29/23 11:39 AM ET
In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy's Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 2023, with at least one person confirmed dead. Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)
In this image released by the Italian firefighters a helicopter search for missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, Sunday, May 28, 2023, with at least one person confirmed dead. Authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew. (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)

MILAN (AP) — A body was retrieved early Monday in a northern Italian lake by police divers, raising to four the final death toll in the capsizing of a tourist boat a day earlier during a sudden, violent storm that included a whirlwind.

Two bodies had been recovered by firefighter divers on Sunday evening, while the fourth victim had died shortly after being rescued following the capsizing of the houseboat, which the owners used as a tour vessel to take visitors around Lake Maggiore, police said.

When the boat set out on Sunday, there were 21 tourists aboard plus a crew of two — a couple who lived on the boat.

Police didn’t immediately release the names of the dead, but said they included an Italian man and an Italian woman, an Israeli man and a Russian woman, who was part of the live-aboard crew.

Some reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats. The houseboat sank, police said.

Firefighter video released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit the region of Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  2. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  3. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  4. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  5. Did we just dodge a recession?
  6. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  7. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  8. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
  9. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  10. Thank you for your service: You’re fired
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report — Can McCarthy get the votes?
  12. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  13. Authorities open fire after driver rushes US-Canadian border station
  14. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
  15. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  16. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  17. Midwest primed to be next frontier for invasive plant kudzu
  18. Trump wishes happy Memorial Day to those fighting ‘misfits and lunatic ...
Load more

Video

See all Video