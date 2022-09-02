trending:

AP International

4 killed in shooting at soccer field in central Mexico

by The Associated Press - 09/02/22 11:29 AM ET
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four people have been killed, including a former mayor, in an attack on a soccer field in central Mexico, according to state authorities.

The Morelos state prosecutor’s office said in a statement that the attack occurred Thursday night in the town of Yecapixtla. In addition to the four dead, there were a number of people wounded in the shooting.

Gunmen in two vehicles fired on people gathered after a soccer match, the statement said. Local media reported at least eight wounded.

Yecapixtla Mayor Heladio Rafael Sánchez said via social media that among those killed was 57-year-old Refugio Amaro Luna, a former mayor.

