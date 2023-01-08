trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

40 people killed, dozens injured in bus crash in Senegal

by BABACAR DIONE, Associated Press - 01/08/23 8:02 AM ET
by BABACAR DIONE, Associated Press - 01/08/23 8:02 AM ET
Senegal-Bus Crash
Map locates Gniby village in the Kaffrine region.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — At least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in a bus crash in central Senegal, the country’s president said Sunday.

President Macky Sall tweeted that the collision happened in Gnivy village, in the Kaffrine region, at about 3:30 a.m.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” said Sall.

He declared three days of mourning starting Monday and said he will hold an inter-ministerial council to discuss road safety measures.

Public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened on National Road No. 1 when a public bus punctured a tire and veered across the road, colliding with another bus coming from the opposite direction. At least 78 people are injured, some of them seriously, he said.

Images of the crash on social media show the damaged buses rammed into each other and a trail of debris along the road.

Traffic crashes happen regularly in the West African nation because of poor roads, bad cars and drivers not adhering to the rules, locals say.

In 2017, at least 25 people were killed when two buses also crashed. Many of those people were heading toward the central town of Touba for the annual Muslim pilgrimage.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  2. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  3. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  4. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
  7. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  8. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  9. Texas Democrat calls for US authorities to extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil
  10. Jeffries says McCarthy concessions to far-right members ‘just the ...
  11. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  12. New England grapples with sky-high electricity rates as Ukraine war squeezes ...
  13. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  14. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  15. Five things to know from Prince Harry’s new book
  16. ‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer ...
  17. Biden greeted by GOP Texas governor, House lawmakers upon El Paso arrival
  18. McCarthy holdout calls restriction-free C-SPAN cameras during Speaker vote a ...
Load more

Video

See all Video