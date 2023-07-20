trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

5 killed in St Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island fights a surge in crime

by AP - 07/20/23 11:12 AM ET
by AP - 07/20/23 11:12 AM ET

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Five people were fatally shot in the capital of St. Vincent as the eastern Caribbean island struggles with a rise in violent crime, authorities said Thursday.

The victims were killed late Wednesday in Kingstown in an outdoor area near a cruise ship terminal, police said in a statement.

No one has been arrested, and it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a cluster of islands of around 100,000 people, has reported 35 killings so far this year, compared with a record 42 last year.

St. Vincent Police Commissioner Colin John said in a statement that the nation is still a safe place “despite the regrettable spate of violence that we are currently experiencing.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is in Morocco on an official trip, posted a video online in reaction to Wednesday night’s shooting. He said authorities will implement additional security measures that he declined to specify for tactical reasons as he condemned what he said was the trafficking of weapons from the U.S.

“We must not panic,” he said. “We must be resolute in fighting the criminals.”

Last month. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the U.S. was investing millions of dollars to crack down on weapons trafficking in the Caribbean. The U.S. Justice Department also is expected to appoint a coordinator to oversee arms smuggling to the Caribbean.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden video mocking Marjorie Taylor Greene speech hit more than 30M views in 12 ...
  2. Republicans release FBI form with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations
  3. Five takeaways from Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower hearing
  4. Trump target letter hints at surprise approach from prosecutors 
  5. GOP senators rattled by radical conservative populism
  6. North Korea gives US cold shoulder on missing soldier
  7. RFK Jr. hearing puts censorship, misinformation fights at center stage
  8. Trump’s GOP primary rivals ramp up pressure on him to debate
  9. Try censoring this anti-woke anthem in a small town
  10. DeSantis asks Florida officials to review AB InBev assets following Bud Light ...
  11. Poll shows Biden beating Trump, even if Manchin runs 
  12. FBI ‘expressly’ opposed GOP release of unverified Biden tip
  13. Jordan says RFK Jr. post on Hank Aaron was ‘just pointing out facts’
  14. Biden shares video of Marjorie Taylor Greene speech to promote his agenda
  15. Will Hurd: Some GOP voters think ‘Trump is boring’
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by P&W Military Engines — Grassley ...
  17. UPS strike would trigger pandemic-era supply chain issues, expert says
  18. Biden’s new student loan relief plan — and its legal challenges — face a ...
Load more