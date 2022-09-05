trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

5 Pakistani soldiers, 4 militants killed in shootout

by The Associated Press - 09/05/22 3:19 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/05/22 3:19 PM ET

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces raided a militant hideout in a former Taliban stronghold near the border with Afghanistan Monday, triggering a shootout that killed five soldiers and four insurgents.

Acting on intelligence, security forces launched the raid in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to a military statement.

North Waziristan and other former tribal regions in northwestern Pakistan were a base for the Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups until the army claimed that it cleared the region of insurgents. Occasional attacks have continued, however, raising concerns the Pakistani Taliban are regrouping in the area.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan a year ago as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout.

The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban, who are currently in peace talks with the government.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Oz says he would have certified ...
  2. Five things to watch as a special ...
  3. Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House ...
  4. Trump allies hail judge’s ...
  5. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  6. Biden responds to heckler at ...
  7. Murphy, Cruz share outrage over ...
  8. Seven races that could determine ...
  9. Hillary Clinton hits back against ...
  10. Begich denies Palin’s repeated call ...
  11. Forget ‘quiet ...
  12. South Dakota names viral ‘corn ...
  13. Preserving the Rule of ...
  14. Pittsburgh newspaper: Oz has raised ...
  15. Trump tried to pay lawyer with horse, ...
  16. More than 100 students baptized ...
  17. Alyssa Farah Griffin: ‘Vast ...
  18. Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I don’t ...
Load more

Video

See all Video