trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

6 migrant traffickers arrested after opening fire on Albanian border police

by AP - 05/26/23 5:50 AM ET
by AP - 05/26/23 5:50 AM ET

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police on Friday said they have arrested six migrant traffickers for allegedly organizing an illegal border crossing for people from Arab countries and opening fire on border police. No injures were reported.

A police statement said that the traffickers were operating late Thursday in Morine village, close to the Kosovo border, 165 kilometers (around 100 miles) north of the capital, Tirana, where they were conducting “criminal activity assisting emigrants from third countries to cross the border illegally … in exchange for financial compensation.”

The traffickers responded with gunfire when they were asked to stop, police said.

Following hours of pursuit in coordination with neighboring Kosovo counterparts, five Syrians and one Algerian were arrested early Friday, police said, adding that another Algerian suspect is still at large.

They are accused of assisting migrants from Arab or Asian countries to illegally cross from Greece to Albania, Kosovo and Serbia, who then try to make their way to a Western European country. They also face charges of attempted murder for opening fire on border agents and illegal weapons possession.

If convicted on all charges, they face up to life in prison.

Albania isn’t a preferred route for migrants, but some try to use the tiny Western Balkan country to move toward Western Europe.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  4. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  5. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  6. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  7. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  8. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  9. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  10. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  11. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  12. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  13. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  14. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  15. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  16. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
  17. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  18. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
Load more

Video

See all Video