trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

6 migrants reported missing after boat reaches Greek beach

by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 11:19 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 11:19 AM ET

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities mounted a sea-and-air search for six people reported missing by a group of migrants found Thursday on the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Leros after crossing from the nearby Turkish coast in an inflatable dinghy.

A separate operation was also under way off southwestern Greece after passing merchant ships picked up 85 migrants from a wooden vessel in distress that appeared to have been heading for Italy.

Greece’s coast guard said 49 people were found on a beach on Leros. It said the migrants, who were all in good health, reported there had been 55 people in total on the flimsy vessel when it left Turkey.

Separately, the coast guard said a merchant vessel and a drone were searching in the Mediterranean Sea 65 miles southwest of the Greek port of Pylos after the second incident involving a wooden vessel carrying migrants.

It said the boat was located by a Portuguese-flagged freighter that picked up 82 people, while another three were rescued by a passing Liberian-flagged tanker.

All 85 survivors were taken to an anchorage off the southern port of Kalamata, from where they were being ferried to shore in smaller vessels.

Greece is a major destination for people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia who embark in unsafe boats from Turkey hoping to start a better life in Europe.

After Greece boosted sea and air patrols in the Aegean Sea to try to reduce the influx of migrants, smugglers crowded migrants into yachts heading for Italy.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  3. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  4. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  5. What you need to know about the ...
  6. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  7. Trump claims presidents can ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  10. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  11. White House releases state-by-state ...
  12. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  13. Pelosi dismissed Raskin push to probe ...
  14. Florida Democratic state lawmaker to ...
  15. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  16. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  17. Amanpour, Iranian president walk away ...
  18. Hard-line candidates could put ...
Load more

Video

See all Video