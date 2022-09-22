trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

7 killed in landslides in El Salvador after days of rain

by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 12:11 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/22/22 12:11 PM ET

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least seven people have been killed in landslides in El Salvador following four days of heavy rains across the country, Civil Defense authorities said Thursday.

Two people died in Panchimalco about 11 miles (18 kilometers) south of the capital and a family of five perished in the municipality of Huizucar, also south of San Salvador, Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said.

In the Huizucar incident, three of those killed were children. The family’s home in the community of La Pedrera was left completely buried by mud.

In Panchimalco, two people were rescued and taken to a hospital where they died.

Authorities declared an alert in 29 coastal municipalities and for all municipalities in the department of San Miguel in the east of the country. They told residents to heed calls to evacuate areas if told.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michael Cohen: Fraud lawsuit will ...
  2. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  3. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  4. What you need to know about the ...
  5. Republicans block bill requiring dark ...
  6. Rubio edges Demings by 2 points in ...
  7. Trump claims presidents can ...
  8. Manchin’s permitting reform deal on ...
  9. House Democrats delay policing bills ...
  10. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  11. 1 in 3 says Trump did not have secret ...
  12. White House releases state-by-state ...
  13. Pelosi dismissed Raskin push to probe ...
  14. Amanpour, Iranian president walk away ...
  15. Whitmer opens up 16-point lead in ...
  16. Hard-line candidates could put ...
  17. Five scenarios that could help Joe ...
  18. Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger ...
Load more

Video

See all Video